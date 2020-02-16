Semiconductor Wafer Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

The global semiconductor wafer market is presumed to garner USD 40 billion during the forecast period (2016-2022). The market is estimated to showcase 3.8% CAGR owing to the high demand in the IT industry, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Wafer is referred to as a narrow part of semiconductor material. The semiconductor wafer is available in silicon form as it is the most common element used in semiconductor. Semiconductor wafer level manufacturing equipment is considered as a manufacturing tool which helps in the manufacturing of electrical circuits and their components. Such components are extensively used in consumer electronic devices and products such as circuit boards and integrated circuits (ICs).

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global semiconductor wafer market are Hitachi Kokusai (Japan), KLA-Tencor Corporation (Japan), ASML Holding (Netherlands), Applied Materials (U.S.), ASM International (U.S.), Nikon (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Screen Semiconductor Solutions (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), and Lam Research Corporation (U.S.).

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With increasing demand in the IT sector and supply chain getting stronger, the global Semiconductor Wafer Market is presumed to propel during the assessment period. From laptops to smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and wearable devices, semiconductor wafers are also used in the transportation sector for testing purposes. This has created more demand in the global semiconductor wafer market.

The rising demand in print electronic media and smart gadgets, the market is likely to flourish. With Internet of Things (IoT) successfully commercialized in the market, almost everything right from manufacturing machinery to smartphones is connected to the internet. In order to store data in IoT, there will be high requirement for storage and programmable devices. Such factors are considered to foster market growth during the review period. Moreover, innovations such as safe-driving assistances and self-driving cars have attracted industry players, thus driving the global market.

On the flip side, high initial cost and dynamic trend in the consumer market are impeding the market growth. Moreover, technology complexity is also likely to retard the market growth in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

The global semiconductor wafer market has been segmented on the basis of process, application, and region.

By mode of process, the semiconductor wafer market has been segmented into back end of line (BEOL) and front end of line (FEOL).

By mode of application, the semiconductor wafer market has been segmented into IT, consumer electronics, BFSI, healthcare, automotive, and telecom. Among these, the consumer electronics segment accounts for the major share owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, refrigerators, phablets, TVs, AC, washing machines, and home theaters. Also, the demand for silicon wafers in wearable technology will foster the segment’s growth across the globe.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global semiconductor wafer market spans across four regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific region accounts for the major share of the semiconductor wafer market owing to the presence of key manufacturers such as Sony, Samsung, Toshiba, LG, Toyota, Panasonic, and Honda. Additionally, with the growth in consumer electronics industry, the market is presumed to expand during the assessment period.

Industry Updates

February 2018: A leading industrial gases company, Air Products, had recently announced to introduce fluxless soldering technology for wafer level packaging applications. The company has been using electron attachment technology to eliminate bumps formed from solder oxidation and permit reflow of electroplated solder bumps in order to develop proper size and shape of a substrate.

