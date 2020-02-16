Spinach Powder Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2026

Spinach is considered one of the greatest superfoods as it contains nutrients in high amounts. However, as it contains a large amount of moisture, due to which it is likely to lose its texture and taste. To enhance its shelf life, it is dehydrated and processed into powder form, which makes its storage and transportation easier and more economical.

Spinach powder is gaining popularity around the world owing to its unique nutritional content. It is rich in flavonoids & carotenoids, and does not contain any fat. In the global fruit and vegetable powder market, the demand of spinach powder is increasing due to the richness of its anti-oxidants and antimicrobial activity. In the global fruit and vegetable powder market, majority of the demand for spinach powder comes from North America and Europe. Due to the high demand for spinach powder, investors are expected to witness higher returns in the near future.

In the global spinach powder market, the demand from households is increasing owing to the unique nutritional content of spinach powder, which includes carotenoids, folic acid, vitamins and minerals. In addition, spinach leaves have anti-carcinogenic, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, which make spinach powder a unique food product. In the global powdered vegetable market, the demand for spinach powder is increasing at a lucrative rate in the food and beverage industry. In the food and beverage industry, this powder is mixed with other food products to enhance their nutritional content. Moreover, spinach powder is used in place of artificial food colour as the demand for natural pigments in processed food products is increasing. The antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic, antimicrobial and anti-aging properties of spinach powder are encouraging health conscious customers to include it in their diet plan. Apart from the various factors mentioned above, increasing awareness about the health benefits of spinach are also expected to boost the consumption of spinach powder in the near future.

Some of the key players operating in the global spinach powder market , Raab Vitalfood GmbH, Woodland Foods, PentaPure Foods, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, FutureCeuticals, LYO FOOD GmbH, Chaucer Foods Ltd., Mercer Foods LLC and Seawind Foods. An increasing number of food industry players are showing a keen interest in introducing spinach powder in their product portfolio, which is expected to boost the demand for the same during the forecast period.

In the global market, the demand of spinach powder is increasing for use in food and beverage products as it is gluten free. Moreover, increase in the demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements is leading to an increase in investments as well as the establishment of new food industries. Changing food preferences from non-vegan to vegan food is generating the demand for vegan food products that have a higher nutritional value. In addition, spinach powder has the potential to fulfil the demands of health-conscious customers who seek food products that have lower calories, more fibre and high nutritional value.