Dyestuff is a broad term used to refer to a range of dyes and pigment product. Dye can be further described as a coloring substance when applied on some material changes the color of the material permanently. It is mainly used to color fabrics. Some other end use industries of dyestuff are textile, paper, and leather. The demand for dyestuff is increasing as it improves aesthetics of the textile product and makes it more attractive.

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global textile dyestuff market was valued at around US$ 5 bn in 2017. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2026.

The global dyestuff market is classified on the basis of type, raw material, and application. On the basis of type, the global dyestuff market is segmented into acid dye, disperse dye, reactive dye, vat dye, azo dye, and sulfur dye. Type of dyestuffs differ on the type of fibers that need to be dyed. Acid dyes are mainly used for silk fibers and leather. Disperse dyes are used for synthetic fibers. Reactive dyes best suits cellulosic fibers/cotton textile. Vat dyes are employed for blended fibers. Textile dyeing is mainly used to recycling of used textiles. Sulfur dye is used on the fiber having low brightness. Further, the manufacturing are ramping their investment towards research and development of better dyes has improved safety, ease of handling, and application accuracy.

On the basis of raw material, the global dyestuff market is segmented into benzene, toluene, naphthalene, anthaquinone. The global textile dyestuff market has witnessed various developments and technological advancements over the last few years. This has resulted in availability of superior raw material in the market than before.

Based on application, the global curcumin market is segmented into Apparels, Home and Institutional, Technical Textiles. Among all of them apparels segmented is projected to hold maximum share in the global dyestuff market. This is because of the increase demand of apparels among the common people owing to the increasing per capita income and rising disposable income.

In terms of region, the global curcumin market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among them, Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share in the overall textile dyestuff market. This is because of the rising urbanization and industrialization activities in the region. Apart from this, presence of end user industries in countries like China, India and Japan plays a vital role in the growth of the textile dyestuff market in the region.

Key players operating in the global textile dyestuff market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC., Archroma International, Bozzetto Group, Dystar Group, Lanxess AG, Arkema SA, and Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.