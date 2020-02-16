Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market: Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Ultrasonic dissection devices are used to cut and coagulate tissues using high-frequency ultrasonic energy. These devices offer benefits over monopolar and bipolar electrocautery devices, producing minimal smoke during the cutting and coagulation process, enabling surgeons to efficiently perform surgical procedures. Ultrasonic dissection devices are hand-held instruments that incorporate a piezoelectric transducer, which uses high-frequency ultrasonic energy (around 50 kHz) to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures. These devices dissipate comparatively less lateral heat to adjacent tissues and enable cutting and hemostasis of the tissue at the same time. These advantages have led to the wide application of ultrasonic dissection devices in open and laparoscopic or minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Rise in incidence of chronic diseases globally is presenting a large patient pool undergoing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Minimally invasive surgery has been one of the most preferred methods of treatment in the past few years for health care providers across the world. This has led to an increase in the usage of ultrasonic dissection devices for performing these surgeries. For instance, according to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the percentage of minimally invasive hysterectomy procedures performed in the U.S. has increased from an estimated 14% in 2004 to 53% in 2013. This is likely to boost the ultrasonic dissection devices market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing adoption of robotic assisted surgical procedures and clinical benefits of ultrasonic dissection devices over conventional electrosurgical devices are likely to propel the global ultrasonic dissection devices market during the forecast period. Technological advances in ultrasonic dissection devices, such as incorporation of ergonomic designs and other features, and diverse applications of ultrasonic dissection devices in open and laparoscopic surgical procedures are projected to drive demand for the devices from 2018 to 2026. However, comparatively higher cost of ultrasonic dissection devices compared to that of conventional electrosurgical devices is restraining the adoption of these devices and the expansion of the ultrasonic dissection devices market in emerging countries. For instance, a conventional electrosurgical hand-held device offered by market players ranges from US$ 200 to US$ 300, while an ultrasonic hand-held device ranges from US$ 700 to US$ 900.

The global ultrasonic dissection devices market can be segmented based on product, application, procedure, end-user and region. Based on product, the global ultrasonic dissection devices market can be categorized into hand-held devices, ultrasonic generators, and accessories. The ultrasonic generators segment dominated the global market in terms of revenues in 2017, owing to high price of the generators compared to hand-held devices. In terms of application, the global ultrasonic dissection devices market can be segmented into general surgery, urology, plastic surgery, gynecology, and others. Based on procedure, the global ultrasonic dissection devices market can be classified into open surgery and laparoscopic surgery. In terms of end-user, the global ultrasonic dissection devices market can be segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Based on region, the global ultrasonic dissection devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. High adoption of advanced energy surgical devices in the U.S., increase in the number of approvals for new devices from the U.S. FDA, and rise in percentage of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed in the U.S. and Canada were some of the major factors responsible for high share held by North America in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand a a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026, owing to a large patient pool undergoing surgical procedures and rise in adoption of ultrasonic dissection devices in emerging countries, including China and India.

Key players operating in the global ultrasonic dissection devices market include Ethicon, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Olympus Corporation, Mesonix, Inc., BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic, InnoSound Technologies, Inc., Reach surgical, and Söring GmbH.

