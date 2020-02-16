Ultrasonic Sensors Market – Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

The ultrasonic sensors are used for liquid level measurement, object detection, distance measurement, anti collision detection and pallet detection among others. Ultrasonic sensors are used to improve the operational efficiency and provide additional safety in manufacturing facilities. This is one of the major factors fueling the demand for ultrasonic sensors globally.

The need for demand of automation and focus on improvement of production efficiency has increased across industries such as automotive, chemical, construction, and food and beverages among others. Moreover, increasing demand for advanced features such as automatic steering controls, park assist system, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control is also expected to have a positive impact on the demand for ultrasonic sensors globally.

The key players operating in the global ultrasonic sensors market are, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Siemens AG, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc. and OMRON Corporation among others.

The rising concern for driver safety has ensured the integration of antilock braking systems (ABS) in most of the vehicles. Moreover, the ultrasonic sensors are used to control steering, acceleration and braking while parking the vehicle. In addition, the ultrasonic sensors also gather location information of the vehicle. In addition, the emerging concept of wearable medical devices is also aiding to the growth of the market.

The wearable medical devices are embedded with various types of sensors such as ultrasonic, temperature, heart rate sensors and pressure sensors among others. The ultrasonic sensors can be used to visualize the internal parts of the human body without causing any negative impact. These factors are driving the growth for the market during the forecast period.

The ultrasonic sensors market is anticipated to experience a stable growth during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. For better understanding of the market, the global ultrasonic sensors market has been categorized by type, application, and industry.

By types, the market has been segmented into ultrasonic proximity sensor, ultrasonic through beam sensor, ultrasonic retro reflective sensor, and ultrasonic 2 point proximity switches. The application segment includes liquid level measurement, object detection, distance measurement, anti collisions detection and pallet detection among others.

The use of ultrasound for the measurement of wind speeds has emerged as a key end-use for ultrasonic sensors. This factor has emerged as an extrinsic driver of demand within the global market for ultrasonic sensors in recent times. Furthermore, tracking objects and detecting their position of utmost importance in multiple industries. This factor has also played a pivotal role in enhancing the growth prospects of the global market for ultrasonic sensors.

Moreover, the use of ultrasonic sensors in the field of medicine has also played a major role in propelling demand within the global market. Medical ultrasonography is a key area within healthcare that has gained traction from multiple vendors. This factor has also created new avenues within the global market for ultrasonic sensors in recent times.