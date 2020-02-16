Walkie Talkie Market 2019 Global Size, Segments, Emerging Audience, Industry Growth and Upcoming Trends by Forecast to 2023

Walkie Talkie Market Overview:

The market is growing due to several major factors such as the rising adoption of radio communication spectrum in commercial usage. Although there are standards being set by the government of different countries that must comply with frequency range and spectrum allocation. In most of the European countries, PMR446 is used as a radio communication standard. This is an open licence standard, however this standard cannot be used in other countries, that are not complying with it.

Walkie talkie is device used to communicate over a short distance by using radio waves. Walkie talkie have a huge market in military and defence and now is seeing a huge implications in commercial and security applications. Many of the central and local government authorities are investing in walkie talkies for their enforcement for an efficient and congestion free radio communication for their officers.

Another major factor that fuels the market growth is the rising concern of security and incidence of crime. The U.S., the Middle East and parts of Asia Pacific have seen a continuous rise in crime rates. This has encouraged the government authorities to deploy walkie talkies for efficient and hassle free radio communication among the law enforcement.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4347

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in the walkie talkie market are Motorola Solutions, Hytera Communications, JVCKENWOOD, ICOM, Tait Communications, Abel, Cobra Electronics, Kirisun Communications, Shenzhen HQT Science and Technology, Uniden, and Wintec among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global walkie talkie market. The prominent vendors are aiming to invest more in technology, research and development to innovate and expand their present product portfolio.

Industry News:

February 2018, Walkie-talkie edge for RMC team. The municipal corporation of Ranchi (India) is set of deploy walkie talkies for their officers to enhance the mode of communication over a radius of 1 km. the corporation committee stated that Walkie Talkie Market will benefit the enforcement officers by network congestion on mobile communication and will decrease the need of cell towers.

January 2018, Orion Labs Launches App Talk, Extending the Simplicity of Walkie-Talkies to All iOS Devices. The company recently launched their smartphone application, known as App Talk. This application in a smartphone can enable the smartphones to work as walkie talkie by simply enabling a talk button.

This technology was earlier introduced in Nokia mobile phones known as Push-to-Talk communication, in-built in the handsets, where the communication took place on radio waves. The users of this application will be able to enhance their voice based communication. The company had been targeting government, enterprises and students and will look forward to target these sectors.

Walkie Talkie Global Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type: analog walkie talkie, digital walkie talkie

Segmentation by application: government and public safety, commercial, industry and commerce, others

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/walkie-talkie-market-4347

Walkie Talkie Global Market Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the walkie talkie market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Out of these regions, North America market is mainly dominating the walkie talkie market. This is majorly due to rising need of security communication in commercial sectors, the growing advancement in technology adoption, presence of one of the major walkie talkie manufacturer, Motorola Solutions.

On the other hand, Europe claims the second spot in this market. However, there has been a high growth during the forecast period by Asia Pacific. This growth is majorly due to growing advancement and globalization, growing number of walkie talkie usage in tourism, retail and other commercial sectors, in India, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and Japan.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]