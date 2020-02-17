Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “2019-2025, E-Health Services Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast” to its huge collection of research reports.



E-health is the management of healthcare organization with the help of information and communication technology (ICT). ICT has been widely used in the form of medical health records and telemedicine. With the help of telemedicine, it is possible Data related to patients, staff and finance of the hospital is stored electronically.

This has resulted into transformation in the means of storing healthcare data. Initially, data was recorded manually by the healthcare staff. But now single unique identification number is needed to be entered and all the data of the patient is available within seconds.

E-health has many advantages over conventional methods of clinical data management such as avoidance of manual records and timely access to patient data. The factors driving for the growth of this market are extensive use of software and ICT healthcare, reduce cost, improve quality, availability of infrastructure for implementation of e-health and safe and adequate storage of data.

This report focuses on the global E-Health Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Health Services development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

GE Healthcare

McKinsey

Motion Computing

Epocrates

Telecare Corp

Proteus Digital Health

Boston Scientific

Cerner

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EHR

ePrescribing

Telemedicine

Clinical Decision Support

Consumer health IT

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-Health Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-Health Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

