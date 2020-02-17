Advanced Structural Insulation Market : Research Report Explores The Global Industry For The Forecast To 2023

In todays market, residential and commercial builders are faced with myriad options for improving building energy efficiency including high-performance insulation, energy efficient equipment, and a growing cadre of smart systems and controls. When seeking green building certification or simply higher energy efficiency construction, cost effectiveness and multiple benefits become critical factors in selecting energy efficient, green technologies.

Structural insulation includes a group of rapidly growing, multibenefit residential and commercial building technologies designed to greatly improve insulation capacity while also advancing building strength and providing several other important benefits, including reduced installation cost, exceptionally fast framing, reduced weight, disaster resistance, and reduced sound penetration.

Even with its strong benefits, structural insulationincluding structural insulated panels (SIPs), insulated concrete forms (ICFs), insulated concrete blocks/concrete masonry units, and insulated concreteglobal insulation markets carry much opportunity for growth, development and increased market penetration by structural insulation. The technologies face a building industry that is at once hungry for cost saving, time saving, and green building systems, but that also cautiously resists change. Some technologies, such as insulated concrete blocks/masonry units carry a strong advantage, in that they are nearly dropin replacements for existing building technologies. This greatly lowers risk and limits the need for extensive worker training and expertise. In contrast, SIPs and especially ICFs require skilled, experienced installers to ensure proper application. Many regions are approaching a critical mass of such skilled labor, but others lag behind, slowing market development. This study seeks to characterize these and other key market headwinds and drivers, identify technologies and applications that are leading structural insulation development and market penetration, and provide carefully benchmarked, reliable data on market valuations in the structural insulation industry through 2023.

Data on market splits within commercial buildings have been historically very difficult and costly to identify. This report, however, has a significant and unique benefit of providing detailed market breakdowns by a total of seven commercial building categories, including commercial office buildings, retail, education, healthcare, hotels and restaurants, institutional and assembly buildings, and warehouses and storage. Additionally, markets are also broken down by technology, including SIPs: polystyrene (EPS or XPS) insulation; SIPs: polyurethane or polyisocyanurate insulation; SIPs: other insulation material; ICFs: polystyrene (EPS or XPS) insulation; ICFs: other insulation; insulated concrete

blocks; and insulated concrete. Along with detailed splits by region and by key countries/major economies, the project provides deep insight to corporations and other market players seeking to make critical business decisions.

The following table and figure present market values for aggregated application categories. The structural insulated panels (SIPs) and insulated concrete forms (ICFs) market segment includes the following individual technologies: SIPs with polystyrene (expanded polystyrene [EPS] or extruded polystyrene [XPS]) insulation, SIPs with polyurethane or polyisocyanurate insulation, SIPs with other insulation, ICFs with polystyrene (EPS or XPS) insulation, and ICFs with other insulation. The insulated concrete and insulated concrete blocks category includes insulated concrete based on all relevant insulating materials, and insulated concrete blocks (i.e., insulated concrete masonry units [CMUs]).

