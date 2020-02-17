Advancement: Global Satmodem Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2025

The global Satmodem market has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Market segmentation is another crucial part of the study where the report unveils significant growth opportunities in various segments of the global Satmodem market.

A satellite modem or satmodem is used for data transfers using a communication satellite as a relay. There are a range of satellite modems, from cheap devices for home internet access to expensive multifunctional equipment for industrial use.

Major drivers of the satellite modem market are new and continuous innovations. Rising need for high-speed data communication is also driving the satellite modem market and the main factor impacting this market is demand for satellite communication from various verticals. Satellite communication technology is growing fast and there are new scope of opportunities. The factor restraining this market is lack of international regulations on common protocols and communication standards for satellite modems. It is vital to have a set of regulations for end users. New opportunities exist in rising demand for satellite communication in internet of things and conjunction of satellite and mobile technologies. Though this is a growing market, it is unable to meet the demand for high bandwidth application. This technology is used especially in critical situations where industries are required to expand their exploration and production activities further into remote regions.

The satellite modem market is segmented on the basis of channel type, data rate, application, end user, and by region. There are two channels: single channel per carrier (SCPC) satellite modem and multiple channel per carrier (MCPC) satellite modem. According to data rate, the market is segmented into three types: high-speed data rate satellite modem, mid-range data rate satellite modem, and entry-level data rate satellite modem. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into IP trunking, offshore communication, tracking and monitoring, and mobile & backhaul. Further, based on studies, the satellite modem market is segmented by end users, which include energy & utilities, mining, telecommunication, marine (sea or water transportation), military & defense, transportation and logistics (road transportation), oil and gas and others. On the basis of region, the global satellite modem market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

With the growth of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) technology in Asian countries and the growth of broadband services in rural areas, satellite services are likely to see high demand in the region not only for coverage but to increase customer base. Hence, growth of satellite-based backhauling and 4G rollout would create major opportunities for the satellite modem market in APAC.

The multiple channel per carrier (MCPC) have high demand and is highly used, industries which are high-data-traffic such as mobile communication and internet & broadband services have requirement of MCPC modems assigned to their unparalleled channel. Due to these advantages, the market is expected to witness higher growth in future. Satellite communication provides high performance and continuous connectivity, and is therefore essential for the oil & gas industry. Thus, the satellite modem market has a good opportunity to achieve growth in different applications (such as tracking & monitoring and offshore communication) in industries in North America.

The satellite modem market is highly competitive and is marked by the presence of several international and domestic key players. Major players in the satellite modem market include ORBCOMM INC, ViaSat Inc, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, Novelsat, Comtech EF Data Corporation, Newtec Cy N.V, Datum Systems, Teledyne Paradise Datacom, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Advantech Wireless, WORK Microwave GmbH, Ayecka Communication Systems, Ltd, Amplus Communication Pte Ltd, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Rohde & Schwarz Inradios Gmbh, Satcom Resources, Satexpander, VT Idirect, Inc and Comtech Ef Data Corporation, and Newtec Cy N.V.

