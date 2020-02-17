Aerospace Interior Adhesives Market Global Market Opportunity Assessment Study 2026

Global Aerospace Interior Adhesives Market: Introduction

Aerospace interior adhesives are developed to provide strong and long-lasting bonds, be fire resistant, and ensure the safety of passengers and crew members. Increase in usage of lightweight composite and plastic materials in the aviation industry is driving the demand for aerospace interior adhesives market.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Global Aerospace Interior Adhesives Market: Segmentation

Based on resin type, the global aerospace interior adhesives market can be segmented into polyurethane, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, acrylic, and others. The epoxy segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Based on application, the global aerospace interior adhesives market can be divided into interior panels, galleys, seats, inflight entertainment systems, stowage bins, lavatories, and others. Interior panels include decorative panels, window shade panels, and ceiling and floor panels. These are made of composite materials. Aerospace interior adhesives are used to glue them. Rise in usage of interior panels made of light weight composite materials in the aviation industry is boosting the global aerospace interior adhesives market.

Based on the type of aircraft, the global aerospace interior adhesives market can be segregated into large wide body, medium wide body, small wide body, single aisle, and regional jets. The medium wide body segment is anticipated to lead the global aerospace interior adhesives market in the near future. Increase in demand for medium wide body planes can be ascribed to the availability of a large number of seats in economy class.

Global Aerospace Interior Adhesives Market: Trends & Developments

The commercial aviation industry generates significant revenue for the aerospace interior adhesives market. Rise in number of flyers due to globalization is estimated to propel the aerospace interior adhesives market. Implementation of stringent environmental regulations is a major factor restraining the global aerospace interior adhesives market. Stringent laws regulate the use of adhesives materials used in aircraft interiors, including the type of adhesives used in aircraft interiors. Materials such as adhesives used in aircraft need to meet the safety standards enacted by The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Aerospace Interior Adhesives Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global aerospace interior adhesives market include Delo Industrial Adhesives, Solvay S.A., Master Bond Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Henkel AG & Co.KGaA, Arkema S.A., Huntsman Corporation, The 3M Company, Avery Dennison, and Permabond LLC.