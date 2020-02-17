Airless Packaging Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast 2019 to 2022

Summary

Global Airless Packaging Market Report by Material Type (Plastic, Glass and Others), by Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Bags & Pouches, Tubes and Others), by Dispenser Type (Pumps, Dropper, and Twist & Click), by End-use (Personal Care, Healthcare, Homecare and Others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Airless Packaging Market Highlights

The airless packaging refers to the dispensing systems, used on cosmetics to prevent the skin care products, such as lotions, toners, foundations, and serum from the excessive exposure of air and prevent the products form oxidation. These are available in the form of bottles & jars, bags & pouches, tubes and others, which are easy to carry. Airless packaging is also used in the packaging of food and beverages to keep the food fresh and healthy. The popularity of the same is on an increase and various companies are coming up with the stylish and innovative designs of tubes and jars. For instance, Alba offers various airless packaging solutions with extra protection of beauty products, which require higher levels of protection. The Nea range of Alba offers modern pumps designs that are customized and offer smooth operation with a high suction rate.

The global airless packaging market is expected to grow at ~ 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5335

Increase in awareness about high quality premium products, minimal wastage of products, and increase in shelf life of products, drive the growth of the airless packaging market. Moreover, airless packaging allows recycling of products, which further supplement the market growth.

Key Players

The key players of global airless packaging market are AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.), Albéa Beauty Holdings S.A. (France), LUMSON SPA (Italy), HCP Packaging (U.K.), Quadpack Industries (Spain), Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd. (Taiwan), Fusion Packaging (U.S.), WestRock (U.S.), ABC Packaging Ltd. (U.K.), and Mondi (South Africa).

Market Segmentation

Global Airless Packaging Market has been segmented based on material type, packaging type, dispenser type, end-use, and region. Based on material type the market has been segmented into plastic, glass and others. Among these, the plastic, is projected to dominate the airless packaging market through 2023. The dominant position of this segment can be attributed to the high flexibility, elasticity and ease, with which they can be molded. Plastics also provide a longer storage life than the other packaging materials. Based on the packaging type, the market has been segmented into bottles & jars, bags & pouches, tubes and others. Bottles & Jars dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing packaging type segment for airless packaging. Bottles & Jars are the ideal packaging type for all end-use applications, such as in personal care, healthcare and home care products. Based on the dispenser type, the market is segmented as pumps, dropper, and twist & click. Pumps dominated the market, in 2016, and is projected to be the fastest-growing dispenser type over the next five years. The suitability of pumps for all packaging type is making them favorable for all end-use application. Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented as personal care, healthcare, homecare and others. Personal care dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing application over the next five years. The zero-wastage benefit of airless packaging is the primary factor, acting in favor of the airless packaging market. This can bring about noteworthy transformation in a number of industry verticals, in particular the personal care and cosmetics industry.

Market Research Analysis

Plastic by material type, bottles & jars by packaging type, pumps by dispenser type and personal care by end-use are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Global airless packaging market has been segmented, based on material type, packaging type, dispenser type, end-use and region. Based on material type the market has been segmented as Plastic, Glass and Others. Among these, the plastic, has been projected to dominate the airless packaging market through 2023. The dominant position of this segment can be attributed to the high flexibility, elasticity and the ease, with which they can be molded. Plastics also provide a much greater storage life than the other packaging materials. Based on the packaging type the market has been segmented into bottles & jars, bags & pouches, tubes and others. Bottles & Jars dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing packaging type segment for airless packaging. Bottles & Jars are the ideal packaging type for all end-use applications, such as in personal care, healthcare and home care products. Based on the dispenser type, the market is segmented as pumps, dropper, and twist & click. Pumps dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing dispenser type over the next five years. The suitability of pumps for all packaging type is making them favorable for all end-use application. Based on end-use, the market has been segmented as personal care, healthcare, homecare and others. Personal care dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing application over the next five years. The zero-wastage benefit of airless packaging that has the potential to bring about noteworthy transformation in a number of industry verticals, in particular the personal care and cosmetics industry, is the primary powering the airless packaging market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global airless packaging market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the airless packaging market by its material type, by packaging type, by dispenser type, by end-use and by region.

By Material Type

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Packaging Type

Bottles & Jars

Bags & Pouches

Tubes

Others

By Dispenser Type

Pumps

Dropper

Twist & Click

By End-use

Personal Care,

Healthcare

Homecare

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Access Complete Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/airless-packaging-market-5335

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312