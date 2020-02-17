Anti-Drone Market – Segmentation for Target Customers and Competitor Analysis by 2023

The global Anti-Drone Market are expected to witness 20% CAGR during the period from 2018 to 2023

Anti-drone refers to systems that are used to detect and intercept drones. The demand for anti-drone is growing at a fast rate owing to rising concerns about potential security threats of drones and increased border security threats. Presently, North America is dominating the market as it is the largest defense spender. Europe is expected to account for the second largest market share during the forecast period. The global anti-drone market is expected to witness more than 20% CAGR during the period from 2018 to 2023.

Request for Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6460

However, air defense systems such as anti-aircraft drones are ineffective against drones. Furthermore, high initial R&D expenses and public safety concerns hinder the market growth. It is also expected that lack of standardisation in design and usage of interdiction system are major issues for anti-drone technology.

Scope of the Report:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global anti-drone market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the anti-drone market by application, platform, end users, and by region.

Segmentation:

By Application

Detection Radar EO/IR Acoustic Others

Interdiction Jammers Lasers Others



By Platform

Ground Based

Hand Held

UAV Based

By End Users

Defense Military Homeland Security

Commercial

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Players

The key players in the global ANTI-DRONE market are Thales Group (France), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd (UK), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Company (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel), Airbus (France), Boeing (US), L3 Technologies Inc. (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and Terra Hexen (Poland).

Access Full Summary of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anti-drone-market-6460

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]