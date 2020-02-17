Asherson’s Syndrome Diagnostic and Treatment Market to be at Forefront by 2025

Asherson’s syndrome is rare autoimmune disorder. It is also known catastrophic antiphospholipid syndrome. An autoimmune disorder causes antibodies to attack normal cells of the body by mistake. In Asherson’s syndrome patients, abnormal antiphospholipid antibodies attack proteins and fats in the blood, specifically phospholipids.

Signs and symptoms of Asherson’s syndrome incude deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), complications in pregnancy, and ischemic stroke. Headaches or migraines, livedo reticularis, seizures and dementia are less common signs and symptoms. In very rare case, patients may develop memory problems, hearing loss, progressive breathlessness, depression, or psychosis. Symptoms generally appear between the ages of 20 and 50 years.

Increase in the prevalence of Asherson’s syndrome worldwide is anticipated to boost the Asherson’s syndrome diagnostic and treatment market during the forecast period. Lifestyle changes are also fueling the market. Rise in government prioritization of drugs for rare disorders is also likely to boost the Asherson’s syndrome diagnostic and treatment market in the near future. However, lack of knowledge about Asherson’s syndrome is a major restrain of the market. Dearth of health care experts in Latin America and Middle East & Africa also limit the growth of the Asherson’s syndrome diagnostic and treatment market in the regions. Nevertheless, increasing government funding for diagnosis procedures is likely to offer attractive opportunities for the Asherson’s syndrome diagnostic and treatment market.

The global Asherson’s syndrome diagnostic and treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, diagnostic test, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the market can be classified into anticoagulant, corticosteroids, steroids, immunoglobulins, and plasmapheresis. Heparin is an anticoagulant drug used for the treatment of Asherson’s syndrome. The main goal of Asherson’s syndrome treatment is to thin the blood in order to reduce the chances of clotting. In pregnancy, doctors do not recommend Warfarin as it can cause birth defects. Intravenous immunoglobulin infusions and corticosteroids, such as prednisone, may be prescribed if the patient does not respond to aspirin, heparin, or both.

In terms of end-user, the global Asherson’s syndrome diagnostic and treatment market can be categorized into hospitals and others. The hospitals segment held a prominent share of the market in 2017.

In terms of region, the global Asherson’s syndrome diagnostic and treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in terms of revenue. The Asherson’s syndrome diagnostic and treatment market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from the disorder in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive region of the Asherson’s syndrome and treatment market in the near future. This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China in the region. Moreover, factors such as better health care infrastructure, economic growth, rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding and developing private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people regarding Asherson’s syndrome diagnostic and treatment are expected to propel the market in the region in the next few years. The Asherson’s syndrome diagnostic and treatment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate from 2018 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global Asherson’s syndrome diagnostic and treatment market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi USA, Mylan N.V., and Novartis AG.

