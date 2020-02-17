Automotive Dynamic Chassis Control System Market: Advancements and Move Towards Digital World Driving Revenue Growth

The automotive dynamic chassis control system, also known as adaptive chassis control, is a technology incorporated in vehicles in order to enhance vehicle suspension. The technology is also called active anti-roll system, as it restrains rolling tendency of the vehicle while cornering. It comprises an electrically adjustable damping unit coupled with an electromechanical power steering system. The shock absorber on each wheel is connected to an electronic controller, which operates the shock absorbers according to the road and vehicle running conditions.

Rising adoption of Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles is primarily driving the global automotive dynamic chassis control system market across the globe. Rising per capita income of individuals, shift toward technologically advanced vehicles, and rising consumer awareness toward vehicle safety and comfort are fueling the demand for advanced vehicle technologies and solutions, which in turn is driving the demand for automotive dynamic chassis control system. Increase in vehicle miles driven due to expansion of the shared mobility market is fueling the demand for more comfortable vehicle solutions, as drivers spend more time in vehicles. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for dynamic chassis control system.

High cost of the automotive dynamic chassis control system restrains the global market. The dynamic chassis control system enhances vehicle performance on uneven roads, while changing lanes, and riding on winding roads. The system is highly suitable for off-road driving. Therefore, consumers who prefer to driver their vehicles in urban areas, where road infrastructure is highly developed, especially in developed countries, do not prefer the comparatively expensive dynamic chassis control system. This, in turn, is restraining the global automotive dynamic chassis control system market.

The global automotive dynamic chassis control system market can be segmented based on component, vehicle type, and region. In terms of component, the global automotive dynamic chassis control system market can be classified into five segments. Sensors plays a vital role in the system, as the system gathers data available from sensors and operates the suspension system accordingly. The control system operates the individual wheel suspensions in order to enhance vehicle performance and comfort.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive dynamic chassis control system market can be segregated into three segments. Demand for SUVs is rising among consumers across the globe. SUVs are susceptible to roll while cornering due to their height. Therefore, several SUV manufacturers are readily adopting dynamic chassis control system in order to enhance vehicle performance and control while driving. Moreover, SUVs are being preferred for off-road driving, where road surfaces are uneven, which demands comfort enhancing technologies such as the dynamic chassis control system.