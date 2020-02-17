Bladder Cancer Market Statistics, Demand and Forecasts to 2025 Examined in New Market Research Report

Bladder cancer is a urologic malignancy occurring in the tissues of the urinary bladder. It is characterized by the uncontrolled, rapid growth of cells arising from the epithelial lining and can be proliferating to the muscular wall of urinary bladder. The bladder or urinary bladder is a hollow organ located in the pelvis (lower abdomen) which stores the urine drained from kidney. It is connected to the kidney by ureters, a tube like structure. Bladder cancer is ranked as the ninth most frequently diagnosed cancer. Region such as North America, Western and Southern Europe along with certain countries in Western Asia or Northern Africa have recorded highest incidence rates in men. Bladder cancer is more prevalent in men as compared to women; however, the sex ratio varied with different countries.

The exact causes for bladder cancer are not known. However, some of the risk factors such as excessive smoking, tobacco consumption, continuous exposure to radiation, chronic bladder infection, and previous cancer treatments are considered to cause bladder cancer. Bladder cancer can affect any age group; however, it is more prevalent in adults aged over 50 years. Furthermore, the observed trends and patterns worldwide reflect tobacco smoking as the prevalent cause of bladder cancer. Infection with schistosoma haematobium along with other risk factors are also the major causes of bladder cancer in selected population.

The global bladder cancer market is driven by increasing incidence of bladder cancer, leading to drug innovations for treatment and technological advancements. Bladder cancer is more common in adults aged over 50 years. Hence, increasing geriatric population also contributes to market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives, increasing awareness about bladder cancer and the available treatments, and progressive health care services with growing health care expenditure are expected to propel the global market. However, cancer being an asymptomatic disease at initial stage, needs accurate diagnosis at early stage. Inaccurate and unaffordable diagnosis could hamper the growth of the market. Increasing use of generic drugs and growing patent expirations are factors responsible for the sluggish growth of the market.

The global bladder cancer market can be segmented based on diagnosis, therapy, and region. Bladder cancer can be diagnosed by urine lab tests, cystoscopy, biopsy, and imaging test. Urine lab tests can be further divided into urinalysis, urine cytology, urine culture, and urine tumor marker test. The imaging tests segment can be further divided into intravenous pyelogram (IVP), computed tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, and ultrasound. In terms of therapy, the market can be segmented in to chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and surgery.

Geographically, the bladder cancer market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the major share of the global bladder cancer market. Major share of the region is attributed to the rise in incidence of bladder cancer, innovative health care solutions, advanced health care infrastructure, and increasing concern about bladder problems. Europe accounts for the second largest share of the market. The global bladder cancer market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate. This rise is primarily due to growing awareness about bladder disease and innovative diagnostic and treatment options. Major players in the market find countries in Asia to be lucrative markets for bladder cancer and are making significant investments, leading to market growth.

Key players in the global bladder cancer market include AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

