Boscalid Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2015-2023

Boscalid is typically a fungicide used for use on food crops. Boscalid is a new range of fungicide used to control a wide range of plant pathogens in horticultural and broadacre crops. Boscalid is an odorless white crystalline soild. Boscalid is mainly used on food crops such as beans, bulb vegetables, berries, carrots, canola, fruiting vegetables, grapes, lettuce, pistachios, peanuts, potatoes, strawberries, tree nuts, stone fruit, Brassica vegetables (subgroups 5A and 5B), cucurbit vegetables, edible peas, cucumbers, mint, certain root vegetables and sunflower. Moreover, boscalid is also used for field crops such as cereals and oilseed rape. Furthermore, boscalid is used on food crops such as potatoes, succulent and dried shelled peas, peanuts, soybeans and root and tuber vegetables. The growing demand for fungicides especially boscalid from the farming industry across the world is expected to drive the boscalid market in the next few years.

Boscalid fungicide offers the farmers a distinctive mode of action with higher control of foliar and white mold and diseases, together with early blight and suppression of gray mold. Boscalid is a precautionary fungicide which hinders new growth of fungal cells and also blocks the energy production in the existing cells. Boscalid fungicide is an effectual and dependable product for the protection and control of a broad range of diseases, since its site of action is unlike the strobulirins and most other fungicides. Additionally, boscalid works really well in fungicide-resistance management rotations.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has classified boscalid as suggestive evidence of carcinogenicity, but not sufficient to assess human carcinogenic potential. Moreover, boscalid has a low toxicity that is toxicity categories III or IV for dermal, oral, inhalation, primary eye irritation and primary skin irritation. All these factors are ultimately resulting in growing popularity of boscalid in the farming industry across the world. The highly effective and efficient performance of boscalid fungicide in a wide range of food crops is driving the global boscalid market since the last few years.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for boscalid in the next few years. The main reason for this is the rising demand for fungicides, especially boscalid, in China, India and South East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand due to growing need for better yield for fulfilling the increasing food demand from the constantly escalating population. Moreover, the countries such as Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and Israel are growingly emphasizing on improving the agriculture output. Furthermore, the U.S. and European countries are focusing on achieving maximum agriculture output from the existing arable land.

All these factors are creating a positive prospect for the global agriculture, fertilizer and fungicides industry. The growing demand for boscalid in the agriculture industry across various regions of the world, especially in the developing countries, is anticipated to drive the global boscalid market in the next six years. The major players operating in the boscalid market are mainly focusing on the developing nations for tapping their immense market potential. These companies are installing huge production facilities in the developing nations to fulfill the rapidly growing demand for boscalid from the agriculture industry. Therefore, the global boscalid market is expected to experience a noteworthy growth in the next six years.

BASF SE and Dow AgroSciences are one of the major companies operating in the global boscalid market.

