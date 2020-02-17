Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market 2019-2025 Shares, Trend And Growth Report

This report researches the worldwide Carbon Fiber in Automotive market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A carbon fiber is composed of carbon atoms with about 5 to 10 micrometers in diameter. There are various advantages of using carbon fiber in automotive, which include high stiffness, high tensile strength, reduced weight, and tolerance at high temperature. These properties of carbon fiber have resulted in its increased use in the automotive industry.

The composition with other materials increases the capability of the materials. Carbon fibers are about five times stronger than steel and other materials. This property encourages the automotive manufacturers to use carbon fiber in increasing the performance of the vehicle. The carbon fiber has various applications such as the exteriors, power train system, under body system, chassis system, and the interior. The increase in use of carbon fiber in automotive industry, is expected to drive the market in near future.

Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Fiber in Automotive.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Carbon Fiber in Automotive capacity, production, value, price and market share of Carbon Fiber in Automotive in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Toray

Hexcel

Cytec Solvey Group

SGL

DOWAKSA

Hyosung Corporation

Formosa Plastic

Zoltek

Axon

Plasan Carbon Composites

GURIT

Rivers Carbon Technologies

Sigmatex

Carbon Fiber in Automotive Breakdown Data by Type

Sheet Molding Compound

Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

Prepreg

Others

Carbon Fiber in Automotive Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Carbon Fiber in Automotive manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

