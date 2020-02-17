Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Chafing Fuel Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – OMEGA, Hollowick, Lumea, G.S.Industries” to its huge collection of research reports.



Chafing Fuel Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.

This report researches the worldwide Chafing Fuel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Chafing Fuel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Chafing fuel is a fuel used for heating food, typically placed under a chafing dish. It is usually sold in a small canister and burned directly within that canister, with or without a wick. The raw materials of this fuel contain methanol, ethanol, or diethylene glycol, as these may be burned safely indoors, and produce minimal soot or odor. These fuels are also used for emergency heating, outdoor cooking, and fondue.

Currently, some companies sell chafing fuel. These are market players are OMEGA, Hollowick

, Lumea, G.S.Industries, Scientific Utility, Sterno, BLAZE, Chef Link, Zodiac, CandleLand, Flamos, Dine-Aglow Diablo etc. The global production of chafing fuel increased from 282.53 K MT in 2011 to 285.41 K MT in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time with the development of construction.

Chafing fuels are classified by raw materials in this report. The types of chafing fuel are methanol, ethanol, diethylene glycol, and others.

Chafing fuels are widely used in many places including family, independent restaurants, chain operators, caterers, clubs, schools, universities, government institutions and other places like some public places. Survey results showed that 43.48% of the ventilation grills market is for family, 56.52% is for other places in 2015.

Global Chafing Fuel market size will increase to 1580 Million US$ by 2025, from 1070 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chafing Fuel.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Chafing Fuel capacity, production, value, price and market share of Chafing Fuel in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

OMEGA

Hollowick

Lumea

G.S.Industries

Scientific Utility

Sterno

BLAZE

Chef Link

Zodiac

CandleLand

Flamos

Dine-Aglow Diablo

Chafing Fuel Breakdown Data by Type

Methanol

Ethanol

Diethylene Glycol

Others

Chafing Fuel Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Use

Home Use

Chafing Fuel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Chafing Fuel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Chafing Fuel capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Chafing Fuel manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

