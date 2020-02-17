Cloud Based Student Information System Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

The Report Cloud Based Student Information System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

A student information system (SIS) is a management information system for education institutes to manage student data. Student information systems provide capabilities to build student schedules, document grading, display results of student tests, transcripts and other assessment scores, track student attendance, and register students in courses. The SIS can be considered similar to an ERP system (used by corporate customers). Technology in education has played an important role in connecting and educating students to future and existing learning opportunities. Smart classrooms with cloud based SIS have revolutionized the whole learning and teaching process.

Cloud based SIS like other cloud based systems are applications which can be made available over the Internet. Cloud based SIS applications can be hosted on a vendor server or a local server in the cloud depending on the school’s needs.

Moving to the cloud, the data is secured off-site which can be regarded as an improvement over on-premises systems. Traditional on-premise systems require huge investment in hardware as well as software that cost schools thousands of dollars. On the other hand, cloud based SIS users can pay annually or monthly as a subscription fee to use a program of choice. Moreover, the programs can be used on consumer products such as smartphones and tablets. Unlike on-premise systems, cloud based services have persons constantly working to make their software better. Cloud based systems are designed to adapt and be flexible to each school’s needs. The schools take advantage of cloud based services which allow administrators and teachers to better serve students. Also, with on-premise systems, customizing report cards, assessments and other components is highly labor intensive that it can prove to be counterproductive sometimes. In contrast, cloud based SIS is flexible and easy to use which eases the work in schools.

The ability of cloud based student information systems is the ability to access the system from any Internet equipped device. This factor drives the cloud based student information system market. Everyone from administrators and teachers to students and parents can use individual login to reach the information from anywhere. Also, the setup for cloud based SIS needs the user to login to the website or install an application on a smartphone or tablet which is also driving the cloud based SIS market. However, storing all data in one location makes confidential or sensitive information more susceptible to a breach which is restraining the growth of the cloud based SIS market. On the other hand, cloud based solutions in education allows effective knowledge delivery to students and efficient management of business processes which results in better collaboration among stakeholders, improved student performance, and higher student engagement. The growing need for a centralized system to manage the competition among institutions and academic processes are creating more growth opportunities for cloud based student information systems.

The global cloud based student information system market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, service model, end use, and region. The cloud based SIS market can be segmented on the basis of component into hardware, software, and services. In terms of deployment model, the market can be segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The service model segment can be classified into software as a service, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service. On the basis of end use, the market is classified into primary education and higher education. The market is segmented in terms of geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America, and Europe.

Industry participants dominating the cloud based student information system market are Workday, Kornukopia Inc., BLI Messaging, Open Solutions for Education, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., edTheSIS, STARS Campus Solutions, Campus Cloud Services, Nevon Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Education Zen, among others.

