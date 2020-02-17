Darunavir (Prezista) Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

The need for treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV 1), arises primarily from the increasing number of infected patients, since they can led to cause acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). Darunavir (Prezista) is engaged in blocking enzyme called protease which is involved in the reproduction of HIV. In addition, it is given in combination with other antiviral drugs, which reduces the amount HIV in the blood and maintain it at low level. Moreover, it does not cure HIV infection but it may delay the damage to the immune system.

Darunavir (Prezista) is particularly utilized for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adult and pediatric patients with 3 years of age and above. In addition, darunavir is available in different range of dosage form i.e. tablet 75 mg to 800 mg, which allows to manage the level of resistance and cross-resistance of combination therapy. Darunavir is not solely administered, it is co-administered with ritonavir and with other antiretroviral agents for better efficacy and results in maintaining the level of HIV-1 in the human blood. Furthermore, before the initiation of prezista certain test are essential includes treatment history, genotypic and phenotypic tests to asses drug susceptibility of the HIV-1 virus. Prezista are expected to grow at a high rate owing to increase in patient number with HIV infection. Darunavir market is expected to grow at a major CAGR due to the ability to growing number of patients with HIV-1 infection especially in low and middle income countries. Moreover, scientific improvements, and increase in number of patients worldwide will also support the darunavir (prezista) market growth. However, hepatotoxicity, severe skin reactions and resistance and cross-resistance are certain challenges which may hamper the market growth of darunavir (prezista).

The darunavir (prezista) market has been segmented by formulation, by dosage, and by geography. In terms of formulation, the darunavir (prezista) has been categorized into solid dosage formulation and suspension formulation. Hence, darunavir (prezista) in these preparations would play a major role in the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV 1) in adults and pediatrics above 3 years. Based on dosage, the darunavir (prezista) market has been segmented into oral suspension 100 mg/ml, tablets 75 mg, tablet 150 mg, tablet 600 mg, and tablet 800 mg.

Geographically, North America was observed to be the largest darunavir (prezista) market due to extensive research and developments in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have been successful in the use of darunavir (prezista), which as a result would boost the market growth. Moreover, presence of healthcare infrastructure, promising government initiatives in implementing darunavir (prezista) in the HIV-1 infection treatment and constantly improving reimbursement scenario would further propel the darunavir (prezista) market growth. Europe was observed to be the second largest market in the darunavir owing to enhanced healthcare processes and implementation of high healthcare concerns in the region. The major factor that would drive the market in Asia Pacific include the increased number patients infected to HIV in the region. China, Japan and India are the most developing countries in the region and hence would fuel the market growth for darunavir (prezista). South American countries such as Brazil and Mexico are the regions that have significant potential for growth due to evolving medical structure, and high disposable income.

The major players operating in this darunavir (prezista) market include Janseen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceutical Company, Hetero Healthcare Ltd. among other significant players worldwide.

