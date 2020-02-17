Demand for Novel Flavors to Propel Seasoning and Spices Market

Seasonings and spices are considered as food additives that offer nutrition value and flavor to food preparations. These products are being used across the globe since ancient times, owing to which this market is estimated to grow at a progressive rate throughout the forecast period. Despite several economic ups and downs worldwide, the global market for seasonings and spices has continued to remain strong. The rising popularity of preferring home-cooked and healthy meals is anticipated to encourage the development of the global seasonings and spices market in the next few years.

According to the research study, in 2012, the global market for seasonings and spices was worth US$12.7 bn and is likely to reach a value of US$16.6 bn by the end of 2019. The market is projected to register a healthy 4.80% CAGR between 2013 and 2019.

The changing demographics and globalization are expected to help key players in enhancing their market penetration and drive the demand for seasonings and spices throughout the forecast period. In addition, the changing consumer habits and the growing disposable income and some of the other factors estimated to bolster the global market. However, the stringent government regulations leading to rejection of imported spices and the uncertain climatic conditions are anticipated to restrict the growth of the overall market in the next few years. In addition, the inefficient logistics in the spice producing countries is another reason estimated to curtail the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The global seasonings and spices market has been categorized into pepper, spices, salt and salt substitutes, and herbs. Among these key products, the salt and salt substitutes segment is expected to lead the global market and account for a massive share by the end of 2019. The robust growth of this segment can be ascribed to the unique ability and indispensable nature of these products to impart instant taste to several food preparations across the globe. Furthermore, the herbs and spices segments are anticipated to witness substantial growth with the growing awareness among consumers regarding the medicinal benefits of these products.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the seasonings and spices market across the globe are Knorr, Kraft Foods, Bart Ingredients, McCormick & Company, Catch, Baria Pepper, Ajinomoto, Everest Spices, MDH Spices, and Nestle. The competition among the leading companies is expected to increasing significantly, thus strengthening the overall competitive landscape.