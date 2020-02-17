Dietary Supplement Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025
This report studies the global market size of Dietary Supplement in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dietary Supplement in these regions.
A dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement the diet when taken by mouth as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid.
The dietary supplements industry is preliminarily driven by the paradigm shift toward preventive health management practices amid rising healthcare costs and increasing burden of lifestyle diseases. Digitization in retail is expected to boost the future growth of dietary supplements. Moreover, the popularity of herbal and probiotic supplements is also expected to drive the market growth in the future.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dietary Supplement market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Dietary Supplement include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Dietary Supplement include
Pfizer
Amway
Suntory
Glanbia
GSK
Abbott
Herbalife
Reckitt Benckiser
Bayer
Blackmores
Otsuka
GNC
Sanofi
Merck
Natures Bounty
Miki
Market Size Split by Type
Vitamin
Mineral
Botanical
Enzyme
Fatty Acid
Protein
Market Size Split by Application
Adult
Infant
Children
Pregnant Women
Elderly
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Dietary Supplement market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Dietary Supplement market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Dietary Supplement manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Dietary Supplement with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Dietary Supplement submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
