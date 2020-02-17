ECG Management Systems Market Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2014 – 2020

Global ECG Management Systems Market: Overview

ECG management systems are internet-based systems primarily used for administration of data by automation of processing, Holter monitors, and maintaining history of ECG and other data collected from other sources. These systems are designed in by aiming to provide storage, revise, edit, and transfer the ECG reports from doctor to patient or doctor to doctor from any locations. These advantages of management system are boosting its adoption from numerous healthcare providers aiming to provide quality of services.

The report offers a 360-degree sight of the global ECG management systems market by shading valuable insights on numerous parameters related to the market including its dynamics, technological developments, competitive landscape, and geographical outlook. This information is collected from reliable paid databases, numerous press releases, presentations, white papers, company releases, and journals.

Global ECG Management Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The ECG management systems market is witnessing promising growth owing to adoption from hospitals in order to increase their efficiency, improve the diagnosis methods by reducing time and cost by connecting ECG management systems. Increasing number of patient’s pool which are preferring ECGs for detection of cardiovascular diseases is boosting demand for advanced and managed systems in the hospitals globally. This factor is expected to drive growth of the ECG management systems market. Additionally, increasing government initiatives for improvement of healthcare services across developing countries are encouraging to increase number of hospitals coupled with rising awareness about available management systems are fuelling demand for the global ECG management systems market.

However, high cost of these devices are limiting growth of the global ECG management systems market. Nevertheless, the data released form World Health Organization (WHO) states, approximately 17.5 mn people died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2012 which is nearly equal to 31% of overall deaths globally. Rising number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases is boosting demand for ECG management systems which is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth global ECG management systems market.

Global ECG Management Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, ECG management systems market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America dominates the ECG management systems followed by Europe. This growth is attributable to strong economic conditions, high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, and availability of healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth owing to increase in government initiatives for improving healthcare infrastructure.

Global ECG Management Systems Market: Competitive landscape

Some of the key players in the ECG management systems market includes Philips Healthcare, Cardiac Science Corporation, GE Healthcare, CardioComm Solutions, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Norav Medical, Suzuken Kenz, and Mortara Instrument. GE Healthcare accounts for the nearly 45% of the overall market followed by Cardiac Science Corporation and Philips Healthcare. These players are adopting the key strategies to improve product portfolio and expanding their distribution network and expanding their geographical presence in the majors markets like North America and Europe, also in the Asia Pacific.