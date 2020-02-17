Electric Transporters Market: Development of Big Data and IoT Technologies to Boost Revenue Growth

Electric transporter is a vehicle which is used of transportation of goods as well as passengers. Electric transporter mostly used for short distance to reach the destination. The main aim of electric transporter is to create cost effective vehicle transportation for multipurpose industry. Growing carbon emission issue and greenhouse gas effect on the environment owing to which governments of countries are adopting electric transportation system. Similarly, consumer are looking for cost effective transportation options owing to which adoption different electric vehicles are increasing which is anticipated to propel the electric transporters market during the forecast period. Government initiative for green transportation coupled with attractive incentive policies for electric vehicle along with significant investment in electric vehicle infrastructure in developing countries are likely to boost the electric transporter market during the forecast period. Stringent emission norms likely to force other industries such as e-commerce, logistics, port handling equipment to adopt electric vehicle in order to meet stringent emission norms which is likely to expand adoption electric transporter during the forecast period.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65921

The electric transporters market can be segmented based on vehicle type, battery, voltage, and region. Based on vehicle type, the electric transporters market can be segregated into electric scoter, electric bike, and electric skateboard. The electric scooter segment is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to the presence of several key players across the globe. The technology companies are aggressively investing in electric scooters in order to expand different types transportation options. Furthermore, compact size, east of handling in heavy traffic situation, availability of different options electric scooters are boosting the popularity of electric scooters among consumers.

Based on battery type, the electric transporters market can be classified into seal lead acid, nickel metal hybrid battery (NimH), and Li-ion. Seal lead acid batteries are packed in a hard plastic case, which make them leak-proof. Furthermore, the price of seal lead is highly competitive, as compared to other types of batteries, and it handles more current. Therefore, the seal lead acid battery segment is likely to hold a major share of the market.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=65921

In terms of voltage, the electric transporters market can be divided into 24V, 36V, 48V, and others. Most e-bikes are equipped with 24V and 36 V batteries. 24V and 36V provides good specification along with good power to cost ratio and hence, the 36V battery segment is likely expand significantly during the forecast period.

Based on region, the electric transporters market can be segmented into North America, Latin America Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is likely to hold a major share of the global electric transporters market, owing to the presence of electric transport companies along with infrastructure facilities in the region. In upcoming days, the electric transporters market is likely to grow in Asia Pacific due to China.

Key players operating in the electric transporters market are Allcell Technologies LLC, BMW Motorrad International, BOXX Corp., Hama GmbH & Co KG, KIWANO, and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.