Embedded FPGA Market – Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2025

An embedded FPGA is simpler and cheaper than FPGA. Solutions implemented in embedded FPGA are faster and consume less power. Embedded FPGA uses a lot more silicon area and maximum number of metal layers available in a process. Embedded FPGAs can be modified for different market segments.

Increased adoption of telecommunications and consumer electronics is driving the growth of the global embedded FPGA market. Adoption of telecommunications is increasing rapidly owing to the advancement in the telecom industry including technologies such as 3G and LTE. The penetration of consumer electronics is growing due to the increasing popularity of smartphones and handheld devices. Demand for optimization in big data analytics is also driving the use of embedded FPGA in storage and networking applications, thereby propelling the growth of the global embedded FPGA market.

Demand for embedded FPGA products in medical imaging is increasing significantly as these products offer various advantages over other processors in digital signal processing. Increased proliferation of IoT, increased bandwidth demand across wireless networks, and growing automation in automobiles are some of the factors that are boosting the embedded FPGA market growth globally. Rising penetration of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) for GPS control are also fueling the growth of the global embedded FPGA market. Factors such as lack of standardization verification technique and threat from application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) may hamper the growth of the embedded FPGA market globally.

Request to View Brochure of [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39956

The global embedded FPGA market can be segmented by hardware, software, application, and by region. On the basis of hardware, the market can be segmented into specific Integrated Circuit (ASIP), Microprocessors, Microcontrollers Digital Signal Processors (DSP), Power Management IC (PMIC), Field Processing Gate Arrays (FPGA), and Memory. On the basis of software, the market can be segmented into operating system and middleware. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into telecommunication, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, energy, automotive, and aerospace & defense.

The telecommunication segment is expected to dominate the global embedded FPGA market owing to the growing adoption of FPGA products in wireless applications. The consumer electronics segment is expected to expand at a significant rate over the forecast period due to the growing proliferation of smartphones and tablets. Aerospace & defense segment is also expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to the extensive use of embedded FPGA technology in various military and aerospace applications such as unmanned vehicles and warfare electronics, SONAR and RADAR.