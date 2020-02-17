Emerging Opportunities In Hydroponics Market With Current Trends Analysis To 2025

Hydroponics is a subset of hydroculture, the method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. Terrestrial plants may be grown with only their roots exposed to the mineral solution, or the roots may be supported by an inert medium, such as perlite or gravel. The nutrients in hydroponics can come from an array of different sources; these can include but are not limited to byproduct from fish waste, duck manure, or commercial fertilisers.

In commercial hydroponic production, the primary hydroponic system used is the aggregate hydroponic system as most of the majorly used hydroponic growth techniques are a part of this system.

Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in hydroponic smart greenhouse horticulture. Countries such as The Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. However, in The Netherlands, growers mostly cultivate their plants in simple tunnel-like greenhouses without the use of climate control technologies. Hydroponics has flourished in Scandinavian countries where traditional agriculture is nearly impossible during the winter season.

Global Hydroponics market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydroponics.

This report researches the worldwide Hydroponics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Hydroponics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Hydroponics capacity, production, value, price and market share of Hydroponics in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Koninklijke Philips

Argus Control Systems

Heliospectra

Logiqs

Lumigrow

General Hydroponics

American Hydroponics

Greentech Agro

Hydrodynamics International

Hydrofarm

Oxygen Pot Systems

Hydroponics Breakdown Data by Type

By Type

Aggregate Hydroponic Systems

Liquid Hydroponic Systems

By Equipment

HVAC

LED Grow Light

Communication Technology

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems

Others

Hydroponics Breakdown Data by Application

Tomato

Lettuce & Leafy

Cucumber

Pepper

Strawberry

Others

Hydroponics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

