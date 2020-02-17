Emotion Analytics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Emotion Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Emotion Analytics (EA) is a new field that analysis of a person’s verbal and non-verbal communication in order to understand the person’s mood or attitude, then can be used in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, such as to identify how a customer perceives a product, the presentation of a product or an interaction with a company representative.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Emotion Analytics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Microsoft

IBM

IMotions

Kairos

Beyond Verbal

Affectiva

Eyeris (EmoVu)

NViso

Realeyes

Yuyidata

Adoreboard

Heartbeat AI

Deloitte

SAS Institute

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Berkshire Media

Dentsu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Video Analytics

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Emotion Analytics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Emotion Analytics

1.2 Classification of Emotion Analytics by Types

1.2.1 Global Emotion Analytics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Emotion Analytics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.1 Facial Analytics

1.2.2 Speech Analytics

1.2.3 Video Analytics

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Emotion Analytics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.1 Media & Entertainment

1.3.2 Retail and Education

1.3.3 Financial Services

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Emotion Analytics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Emotion Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Emotion Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Emotion Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Emotion Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Emotion Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Emotion Analytics (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Microsoft

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Emotion Analytics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Microsoft Emotion Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Emotion Analytics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 IBM Emotion Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IMotions

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Emotion Analytics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 IMotions Emotion Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Kairos

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Emotion Analytics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Kairos Emotion Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Beyond Verbal

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Emotion Analytics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Beyond Verbal Emotion Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Affectiva

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Emotion Analytics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Affectiva Emotion Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Eyeris (EmoVu)

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Emotion Analytics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Eyeris (EmoVu) Emotion Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 NViso

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Emotion Analytics Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 NViso Emotion Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……….

3 Global Emotion Analytics Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Emotion Analytics Revenue and Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Emotion Analytics Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Emotion Analytics Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Emotion Analytics Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Emotion Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Emotion Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Emotion Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

..…..Continued

