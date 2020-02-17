Epsom Salts Market: Positive Outlook for Industry Opportunities & Trends for Expansion during 2019-2027

Epsom salts is originally discovered in “Epsom” a town in England, but now it is commercially produced across the world. Epsom salts are the polyatomic ionic compound commonly known as bath salts. The manufacturing of Epsom salts includes magnesium carbonate and sulfuric acid. When magnesium carbonate dissolves in sulfuric acid, it gives magnesium sulfate heptahydrate commonly known as Epsom salts. Magnesium sulfate heptahydrate is bonded with seven water molecules. These water molecules are loosely bonded with magnesium sulfate and when heated at 250 degree Celsius these water molecules get separate which gives anhydrous magnesium sulfate or anhydrous Epsom salts. Both hydrous and anhydrous form of Epsom salts is commercially produced. Growing consumer’s health awareness is expected to boost the demand for the Epsom salts during the forecast period.

Epsom salts have both external and internal medicinal uses. Epsom salts can be applied to the skin by making a paste, and it can also be consumed by diluting in water. Epsom salts act as a laxative to relieve constipation, and it also detoxes the liver. The benefits of Epsom salts as external medicine include stress relief and sound sleep, increase energy and strengthen bones, improve nervous system and cardiovascular health, exfoliates and cleanses the skin and clogged pores, helps combat acne, helps oily hair and helps remove dandruff. Bathing in Epsom salts has shown an increase in magnesium level of the body which helps us to regulate many enzymes and bodily functions such as energy production, muscle and nerve function, reduction of inflammation, elimination of toxins, and maintenance of heart and circulatory health. Bound to these factors, it is expected that the demand for Epsom salts would be high in the near future.

Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of Epsom salts are SaltWorks, Inc., K+S KALI GmbH, Esentiel, SAN FRANCISCO SALT COMPANY, Nutritional Supplement Manufacturers, Inc., The Chemical Company, Tomita Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., S D Fine-Chem Limited, Jost Chemical Co., MACCO Organiques, s.r.o., PQ Corporation, OLIN CHEMICAL CORP. More industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the Epsom salts as the demand for the product is growing among the consumers globally.

The globally growing consumer health awareness is expected to boost the demand for Epsom salts market as it is used to heal various ailments. As constipation has become a common problem, everyone wants to get rid of it. Hence Epsom salts manufacturers should advertise the product by targeting constipation patients as it acts as a laxative to relieve occasional constipation. Also, the new players who are going to invest in the market should focus on the hydrous Epsom salts as the demand for hydrous Epsom salts is expected to boost in pharmaceutical grade to make drugs for liver detoxification. By considering the above factors, it is expected that the Epsom salts market will grow positive during the forecast period.