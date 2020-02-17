Explore Organophosphate and Carbamate Poisoning Market Opportunities & Strategies to 2024

Applications of organophosphates and carbamates in production of various chemicals are gaining momentum, obliviously creating a proportionally hazardous effect on consumers buying these products. The global agricultural sector pervasively uses organophosphates and carbamates for production of pesticides, germicides and other chemicals that eradicate pests from crop yield. In a bid to increase the global crop production, this practice is emerging to gain higher adoption among several regions in the world; unknowingly damaging the health of every end-user using such chemicals. The poisoning caused by organophosphates and carbamates is gaining pace, posing a viable threat for millions of people that consume food, which derived carbamate- and organophosphate-infected crop yield.

Apart from some having therapeutic functions, most of organophosphates and carbamates are highly poisonous for consumption and can even result into fatality. The global market for organophosphates and carbamates poisoning is currently witnessing a rise in occurrences of such poisoning cases, which is driving the demand for effective drugs and immediate medical treatments. A considerable rise in the use of fertilizers and pesticides containing organophosphates and carbamates has triggered these poisoning incidences, thereby providing larger impetus on curing methods.

The growth of the global market for organophosphates and carbamates poisoning is mainly driven by factors such as higher exposure to pesticides, increasing concentration levels of organophosphates and carbamates in such pesticides, and rising consumption of crops containing amounts of organophosphates and carbamates residues. A large part of demographic in the world is working in agricultural sector, among which most farmers are likely to be exposed with pesticides and insecticide containing organophosphates and carbamates. Such people are more prone towards getting poisoned from increasing presence of organophosphates and carbamates in their diet. Lack of proper and hygienic sanitization is also fuelling the incidences of organophosphates and carbamates poisoning.

Moreover, this exposure can get tripled once pesticides with higher dosage of organophosphates and carbamates are available, and claim to provide further effective pest control. Unknowingly, the very crop that gets eradicated from pest-related disorders is infected with organophosphates and carbamates that are far more poisonous to human health. Additionally, the presence of organophosphates and carbamates is considerably increasing in production of biological weapons. As a result, the exposure of organophosphates and carbamates during production of genocidal ordnance is increasing the poisoning incidences among military personnel.

Green farming, or other advanced farming technologies that do not promote use such pesticides, are observed as the potential deterrents for the growth of global organophosphates and carbamates market. Lack of proper medical and pharmaceutical facilities and lowering rate of early stage diagnosis are also curbing the use of drugs and treatment used for curing organophosphates and carbamates poisoning.

Nevertheless, growth of the global market for organophosphates and carbamates poisoning is largely attributed by the efficiency of medical treatments such as supportive therapy and decontamination. Administering atropine treatment for respiratory poisoning and pralidoxime treatment for skin inflammations are widely implemented for curing organophosphates and carbamates poisoning.

The global organophosphates and carbamates poisoning market is witnessing diverse changes across several key regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe, among others. Lifestyle and dietary habits of consumers from these regions has variedly impacted the growth of the global market for organophosphates and carbamates poisoning. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are likely to have curbed such pesticides from practice or developed advanced cleansing processes for crops and for farmers exposed to such pesticides. Meanwhile, rising demand for crop yield to meet the overflowing food consumption may incite higher exposure of organophosphates and carbamates in Asia Pacific and other developing and underdeveloped regions in the world.

