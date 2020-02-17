Fast Casual Restaurants 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
A fast-casual restaurant is a fresh and rapidly growing concept. It is a combination of quick service restaurants and casual-dining restaurants. It serves healthier food that is fresh and costs more than the food served in quick service restaurants.
The North American cuisine segment dominated the global fast-casual restaurants market and is expected to continue the dominion over the next few years. Factors like increase in consumption of sandwiches, burgers, and other quick foods daily and the rising demand for fresh and healthy salads among millennials drive the market’s growth over the next few years.
In 2018, the global Fast Casual Restaurants market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fast Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fast Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)
Five Guys Holdings
Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
Panera Bread
Blaze Pizza
Dickey’s Barbecue
Godfather’s Pizza
LYKE Kitchen
MOD Pizza LLC
Noodles & Company
Pie Five Pizza
PizzaRev
Potbelly Sandwich Works
Shake Shack
Smashburger
Sweetgreen
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
North American Cuisine
Italian Cuisine
Mexican Cuisine
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Online Meal Ordering
Offline Meal Ordering
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fast Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fast Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
