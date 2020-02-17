Fast Casual Restaurants 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

A fast-casual restaurant is a fresh and rapidly growing concept. It is a combination of quick service restaurants and casual-dining restaurants. It serves healthier food that is fresh and costs more than the food served in quick service restaurants.

The North American cuisine segment dominated the global fast-casual restaurants market and is expected to continue the dominion over the next few years. Factors like increase in consumption of sandwiches, burgers, and other quick foods daily and the rising demand for fresh and healthy salads among millennials drive the market’s growth over the next few years.

In 2018, the global Fast Casual Restaurants market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fast Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fast Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

Five Guys Holdings

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panera Bread

Blaze Pizza

Dickey’s Barbecue

Godfather’s Pizza

LYKE Kitchen

MOD Pizza LLC

Noodles & Company

Pie Five Pizza

PizzaRev

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Shake Shack

Smashburger

Sweetgreen

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

North American Cuisine

Italian Cuisine

Mexican Cuisine

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Online Meal Ordering

Offline Meal Ordering

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fast Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fast Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

