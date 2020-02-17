Filling and Capping Monoblock Market Analysis offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends

Filling and capping is the most vital process for the production of end products in the food, beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, and chemical industry. The filling and capping process is simplified by the automated operation performed by the filling and capping monoblocks. The filling and capping monoblock is the PLC operated machine which performs both of the operations simultaneously one after another. Both filling and capping machine components are engraved on a single machine to ease the production process. The monoblock can handle both plastic and glass bottles of different shapes and sizes.

Filling and Capping Monoblock: Market Dynamics

The demand for the filling and capping monoblocks are fuelled by the increasing need for single unit cost-effective technology for filling and capping process during the production of end products in various industries. The manufacturers are opting for the elimination of the conventional filling and capping process and switching to new and highly automated filling and capping monoblocks to increase production lead times. Another major factor that drives the filling and capping monoblocks market is the need for high-end packaging machinery that imparts quantitative accuracy during the filling process. The latest trend observed in the filling and capping monoblocks market is the increased usage of these machines in the pharmaceutical industry for filling and capping process of the vials and ampoules.

The low penetration of the automatic filling and capping machines globally creates the enormous opportunities for the filling and capping monoblocks market in the near future. The revenue generated by the trade of filling and capping machines is expected to increase two-three folds by the end of next decade. The major restraint in the filling and capping monoblocks market is the high cost of machinery and unavailability of skilled technicians which may obstruct its growth rate in the coming years.

Filling and Capping Monoblock: Market Segmentation

Filling and capping monoblock market is segmented as follows-

Filling and capping monoblock market segmentation by Production Capacity –

Up to 60 Bottles per Minute

60 to 90 Bottles per Minute

90 to 120 Bottles per Minute

120 to 150 Bottles per Minute

More than 150 Bottles per Minute

Filling and capping monoblock market segmentation by filling volume capacity–

1 ml to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

1000 ml to 1500 ml

1500 ml to 2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

Filling and capping monoblock market segmentation by End Use –

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Cosmetics

Others

Filling and Capping Monoblock Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global filling and capping monoblock market is segmented across following regions- North America, Latin America, APEJ, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Filling and capping monoblock market is expected to increase at a healthy CAGR value due to high demand for sophisticated packaging machinery globally. The North American market is followed by the European market which is expected to dominate the filling and capping monoblock market throughout the forecast period.

This high growth rate could be attributed to high demand for food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and chemical products in these regions. The APEJ is also expected to gain market share because of the shift of food, beverages, and pharmaceutical manufacturers to this region. The Latin America and MEA region also offer untapped growth potential for the filling and capping monoblock market.

Filling and Capping Monoblock Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global filling and capping monoblock market are Shibuya Hoppmann Corporation, Clearpack Group, Zima Pack LLC, Pacific Packaging Machinery Inc., M.A.R. S.p.A. Macchine Automatiche Riempitrici, ŠRAML d.o.o., Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc., Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., ESS Technologies Inc., Capmatic Ltd., Tenco srl, IMACO GROUP, Rejves S.r.l., Karmelle Liquid Filling & Capping Solutions Limited.