Fish Container market Survey by TMR includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the industry players

The FDA approved fish containers are used to ship whole fish, potions, and loins to end consumers. The food processors are switching to modern packaging solutions to mitigate any risk of infections. These containers play an important role in the supply chain of the fish market. The containers preserve the freshness of the fish stored in it and could be placed in cold storage for a long period of time. The fish containers are very cost-efficient and environment-friendly due to its reusability features. The fish container also increases the shelf life of the food product packed inside it. The fish container comes in the variety of shapes and sizes according to the requirements of the food processors. The containers could sustain as low as minus 55-degree centigrade temperature in the freezer.

Fish Container: Market Dynamics

The fish container market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR value due to the high demand for effective fish packaging solutions. The improper handling techniques and highly perishable fish product contribute to the inflating demand for fish container market. The major trend observed in the fish container market is the customization of the fish containers according to the requirements of the food processors. Another trend noticed is the shift from aluminum to plastic material for the production of the fish containers. The major restraining factor in the fish container market is the harmful effects of the plastic material in the environment. Also, the few countries in Europe have banned the excessive use of plastics for packaging applications. There is low penetration of the fish container in the emerging economies which may create a good opportunity for the fish container manufacturers in the coming years.

Fish Container: Market Segmentation

Fish container market is segmented as follows-

Fish container market segmentation by volume capacity–

Up to 20 Liters

20 – 40 Liters

40 – 60 Liters

60 – 80 Liters

More than 80 Liters

Fish container market segmentation by container design–

Flat Rack Container

Open Top Container

Straight-Wall Container

Others

Fish container market segmentation by end use –

Fish

Prawns

Roe

Jellyfish

Others

Fish Container Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global fish container market is segmented across following regions- Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Europe followed by Asia-Pacific region is the prominent region for the fish consumption globally. The demand for fish containers is expected to increase in Asia-Pacific due to high demand for sophisticated packaging solution in the food industry. The European region is expected to be the largest market for the fish containers due to the high penetration of the seafood in this region. The North America region is also expected to gain market share in the fish container market due to the slight increase in demand for fish products in the region. The MEA and Japan also offer untapped growth potential for the fish container market.

Fish Container Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global Fish Container market are PPS Midlands Limited, Tri-Core Plastics Containers Ltd., Logistic Packaging Ltd., GW Containers & Equipment Ltd., Craemer UK Ltd., Snyder Industries, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Georg Utz Holding AG.