Flexographic Printing Machine Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast 2018-2028

Abundant demand for flexographic printing machines in packaging and labelling applications in various end-use industries has been driving revenues. Large impetus has come from servo drive technology, especially in developing economies of Asia. In 2018, the flexographic printing machines market stood at nearly US$2 bn. Rising demand for printing for food and beverages packaging in several developing and developed countries will be crucial in shaping the outlook.

Recently published research study on the flexographic printing machine market, titled “Flexographic Printing Machine: Global Industry Analysis, 2013-2017, and Forecast, 2018-2028” offers a detailed value-volume analysis of the flexographic printing machine market along with insights on market value (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y growth on the basis of product type, technology, coloring capacity, application and region. In terms of volume analysis, the volume of flexographic printing machines – on the basis of coloring capacity, such as 2 color, 4 color, and 6 color & above – has been considered in units (i.e. the number of flexographic printing machines).

The report on the global flexographic printing machine market provides forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, market definition, Porter’s analysis, and other factors that influence and impact the global flexographic printing machine market. The global flexographic printing machine market report includes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities. The global flexographic printing machine market report provides the data for the financial year 2017 with an inclusive analysis of the market forecast for the period 2018 – 2028.

Report Description

For the better understanding of readers, the report has been categorically segmented into different sections on the basis of product type, technology, application, coloring capacity, and region/country. The first section of the flexographic printing machine report includes market introduction/definition, taxonomy, and market definition by segments.

The second section of the global flexographic printing machine market report includes macroeconomic factors along with value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities and pricing analysis. In the subsequent section, the flexographic printing machine market viewpoint has been covered, which includes the global value and volume analysis.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides significant information pertaining to the above-mentioned segments in the global flexographic printing machine market. The final part in the market background is included in the impact of the forecast factors, which include a study of the factors that are expected to have an impact on the flexographic printing machine market, such as technological growth, investments and other key insights pertaining to the market.

The sections that follow consist of the global flexographic printing machine market analysis by product type, technology, application, coloring capacity, and region/country. The overall analysis of the flexographic printing machine market for numerous regions depends on the macroeconomic environment of the particular regions. Each regional section of the report contains qualitative data and quantitative aspects of the global flexographic printing machine market.

In the final section of the report, we have provided a competition analysis with company market share analysis pertaining to the flexographic printing machine and performance of manufactures by tier down structure of global flexographic printing machine market. In the competition dashboard section of the global flexographic printing machine market, we have provided a dashboard view of major players along with the market share, and their key business strategies. This would enable clients to evaluate strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies consequently.

Research Methodology

The first stage of research includes the formulation of a preliminary hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. The subsequent stages involved triangulation of data gathered from the two approaches. To determine the market trends and opportunities, the global flexographic printing machine market report has been segmented on the basis of five criteria: product type, technology, application, coloring capacity, and region/country.

For the final data analysis of the flexographic printing machine market, we have considered 2017 as the base year and basic data was collected from public sources as well as sources such as the company’s annual reports, World Bank, newsletters, published reports on government or public sites, industry association’s reports and data. The collected data was further validated from product manufacturers, end-user procurement agencies, distributors and regional representatives.

For market estimation, we have considered both demand side as well as supply-side drivers. Historical data includes data for the period 2013-2017 and forecast estimation for the period 2018-2028. We have considered the product and technology developments, market trends, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic developments among the manufactures of flexographic printing machine. The forecast presented in the global flexographic printing machine report evaluates the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2017 with regard to the product (flexographic printing machine) and the expected market value in the global flexographic printing machine market over the forecast period. Moreover, the report shows the market attractiveness for the upcoming ten years. This market attractiveness value helps clients identify real opportunities in the global flexographic printing machine market.

Further, we also considered the regulations of flexographic printing machine for estimation of consumption of flexographic printing machine for every region. For instance, in Europe, there are number of stringent regulations for electricity consumption, and the usage of flexographic printing machine inks, which have moderate impact on the global flexographic printing machine market. Moreover, to analyze the market share and competition analysis section, we tracked the company’s key developments like collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, awards and recognition. For market share and tier analysis based on key and regional players of flexographic printing machine, we collected the data from annual reports published by the manufacturers of flexographic printing machine and estimated the market share of players on the basis of the distribution of the product at the regional level.

