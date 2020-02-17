Food Color Powder Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Food color is a pigment that transmits color after adding it into a food item. There are different forms of food colors such as liquid food colors, powder food colors, paste food colors, and gel food colors. Food colors are made from different agents. Some are synthetic while others are natural. But the trend of natural food color powder is more popular as compared to synthetic food color powder. Due to factors such as advanced technology and environment-friendly products there is high growth in the food color powder market. Manufacturers with new ideas and innovative technology are meeting the demand for food color powder. Food color powder can be used in many ways; it imparts ultra-dark coloring as compared to the other forms of food colors.

The demand for food color powder in European countries is high as compared to other regions. This shows a great growth opportunity for food color powder market players in Europe. To make the most of this opportunity, players need to improve through innovation and increase their distribution channels, which can also help them reach untapped bases. As there are both, synthetic and natural food color powders, natural food color powder is more in demand in the household sector, due to people’s concerns about health-related issues. But the use of food color powder is not limited to households. Many food and beverage manufacturers are using synthetic food color powders for the production of their final goods. As such, in such industries, there is huge demand for both types of food color powders in the market. Health-conscious people are demanding natural food color powders, and many companies, through innovation and improved technology, are fulfilling this demand. With the rising concerns over food safety, a large number of regulations on food color powder are there in the market, and this causes problems for new players at the entry level to enter the market. New players need to follow the required rules and regulations to enter the market. Current market players of food color powder are doing well by following all the laid down rules and regulations.

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global food color powder market are Amrut International, GNT Group B.V., AmeriColor Corp., Kalsec Inc., Sensient Colors LLC, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc. (DDW) (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients, Ajantha Chemical Industries, and LorAnn Oils. Other than these market players of food color powder, there are many more that are interested in entering the market because of high growth prospects.

Because of multiple applications of food color powder in different food item such as beverages, dairy products, meat products, bakery & confectionary products, savories & snacks, and many more, this market is expected to experience decent growth over the forecast period. Food and beverage manufacturers use more food color powder to make their products more attractive, which results in an increase in their business. Due to this factor, the B2B segment’s demand for food color powder is increasing. Food color powder is used in different ways in end products, such as dusting, painting, color icing, and tip decoration.