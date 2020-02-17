Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Estimated to Reach US$ 2,121.6 Mn by 2026 With Companies EON Geosciences, Dawson Geophysical Inc., Geotech Surveys

Geophysical survey plays an important role in the systematic collection of geophysical data for mineral extraction. Geophysical survey is essential in obtaining magnetic and gravitational fields of the Earth’s interior and topography. Increase in investments in mining and exploration activities is a key factor boosting the demand for geophysical services across the globe. Rise in demand for precious metals such as gold, platinum, titanium, and silver is expected to drive the demand for geophysical services in the near future. Minerals are being excavated at a faster rate across the globe in order to meet the needs of the rising population.

Increase in Investments in Mineral & Mining Industry

Year-on-year growth in mining activities has triggered the demand for geophysical services. Demand for geophysical services for mineral extraction is anticipated to increase owing to the environmental regulations imposed by governments of several countries. Mining of precious metals such as gold, copper, silver, and iron is propelling demand for geophysical services. Increase in mining activities in the U.S. is a key factor responsible for the rise in investments in geophysical services for mineral and mining. High demand for geophysical data acquisition services and increase in investments in the mining sector for geophysics are anticipated to propel the geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry during the forecast period. Primary minerals excavated in the U.S. are copper, feldspar, lithium, silver, gold, iron ore, lead, nickel, beryllium, and molybdenum.

Rise in Usage of Aerial-based Geophysical Surveys

Increase in investment in aerial-based geophysical survey, such as magnetics, gravity, and resistivity, by various end-user industries, especially mineral & mining industry, is expected to boost the market in the next few years. The aerial-based survey segment dominated the market in 2017 owing to the high costs and compatibility with various applications. The purpose of the aerial-based survey is to define the vertical structure and horizontal extent of mineralized zones indicated in the previous soil in order to detect trenches and abnormal anomalies during the field program. Furthermore, governments of several countries are funding and supporting the development and adoption of the latest technologies in the geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry.