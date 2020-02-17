Global Adhesive Tape Market Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Adhesive Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report studies the global market size of Adhesive Tape in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Adhesive Tape in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Adhesive Tape market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Adhesive tape refers to any one of a variety of combinations of backing materials coated with an adhesive. Different backing materials and adhesives can be used depending on the intended use.

Adhesive tape market is growing owing to the rising use of adhesive tapes in packaging as they are convenient and helps to seal the contents easily. Moreover, the growing adoption in the healthcare and medical industry coupled with increasing popularity of specialty adhesive tapes across different end-use industries is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Adhesive Tape market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Adhesive Tape market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Adhesive Tape include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Adhesive Tape include

3M

Nitto

Tesa

Lintec

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer

Shurtape Technologies

Scapa

Lohmann Tape

Nichiban

Market Size Split by Type

PP Backed

Paper Backed

PVC Backed

Market Size Split by Application

Packaging

Masking

Healthcare

Automotive

Electrical & Machinery

White Goods

Paper & Printing

Building & Construction

Retail

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Adhesive Tape market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Adhesive Tape market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Adhesive Tape manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Adhesive Tape with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Adhesive Tape submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Adhesive Tape market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

