Global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Shipment, Growth, Size and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

The dental handpiece is an instrument that uses air or electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Often, handpieces are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which determines the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed handpieces have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis. Air-driven high speed, handpieces typically do not exceed 400,000 rpms, while air-driven low speed handpieces typically operate under 40,000 rpms.

The global average price of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines is in the decreasing trend, from 557 USD/Unit in 2012 to 551 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines includes low-speed handpiece and high-speed handpiece, and the proportion of high-speed handpiece in 2017 is about 75%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Dental Handpiece Air Turbines is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines is used in dental clinics, and the proportion in 2017 is 68%.

The global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market is valued at 510 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 650 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa

This research report categorizes the global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

NSK

Morita

A-Dec

W&H.

Bien-Air

Brasseler

DentlEZ

SciCan

Jinmei

Being Foshan Medical Equipment

Nuoshibao

Market size by Product

Low-speed Handpiece

High-speed Handpiece

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

