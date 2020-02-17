Global Disposable Paper Tableware Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
The disposable paper tableware is mainly made from paper, pulp, and Starch Blends, etc., including the disposable plates, disposable bowls, disposable cups and disposable silverware.
United States, Asia-Pacific and Europe are dominating the disposable tableware market. Asia-Pacific especially in China, the market concentration rate is so low and dominated by lots of middle and small-sized manufacturers, and some manufacturers cooperated with overseas brand as OEM partners, like Taizhou Fuling Plastics produces disposable tableware in China and United States, but only for exporting.
The global Disposable Paper Tableware market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Disposable Paper Tableware market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Disposable Paper Tableware in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Disposable Paper Tableware in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Disposable Paper Tableware market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Disposable Paper Tableware market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Dart(Solo)
Dixie
International Paper
Lollicup USA
Letica
TrueChoicePack(TCP)
Swantex
Dopla
Arkaplast
Kap Cones
Market size by Product
Disposable Paper Cups
Disposable Paper Plates
Disposable Paper Bowls
Disposable Paper Silverware
Market size by End User
Commercial
Household
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Disposable Paper Tableware market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Disposable Paper Tableware market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Disposable Paper Tableware companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Disposable Paper Tableware submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disposable Paper Tableware are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Disposable Paper Tableware market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Continued…………………….
