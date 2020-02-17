Global Electrical Machinery Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025
This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
In electrical engineering, electric machine is a general term for machines using electromagnetic forces, such as electric motors, electric generators, and others.
Owing to electric motors cost considerably lower than a fossil-fuel engine, electric motors find applications in diverse industries ranging from automobiles to oil and gas, where they are installed in industrial fans, machine tools, compressors, electric cars, domestic appliances, hard disk drives.
This report focuses on the global Electrical Machinery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electrical Machinery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Siemens
WEG
Regal Beloit
Nidec
GE
Denso
Bosch
Emerson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
AC Type
DC Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Machinery
Transportation
Household
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electrical Machinery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electrical Machinery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
