Global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

Electronic design automation (EDA) is a category of software tools for designing electronic systems such as integrated circuits and printed circuit boards.

The demand for EDA tools has increased significantly due to the reduction in time of electronics component or system design with EDA. Additionally, the intense competition in the electronics industry made the manufacturers address such issues. Increasing automation in automobiles along with rapid growth of connected devices is expected to increase the demand for advanced semiconductor devices, thereby increasing the growth of Electronic Design Tools market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Agnisys Inc.

Aldec

Altium

Ansys

Cadence

Keysight

Lauterbach

Siemens PLM Software

Synopsys

Xilinx

Zuken

Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Breakdown Data by Type

Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)

IC Physical Design and Verification

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Breakdown Data by Application

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Automotive

Industrial

Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

