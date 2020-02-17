Global Electronic Toll Collection System Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Electronic toll collection is a type of open tolling system which is being adopted in many countries to make toll collection easier especially in highways & urban areas.

The system of toll collection is cashless and the system helps to effectively manage the traffic on congested areas using the modern technologies, such as the GPS/GNSS technology, RFID, DSRC, and video analytics.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Toll Collection System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Toll Collection System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kapsch Trafficom

Thales Group

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Xerox Corporation

3M

Transcore

Efkon

Q-Free

Raytheon company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

All Electronic Tolling (AET)

Market segment by Application, split into

Urban areas

Highway

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Toll Collection System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Toll Collection System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

