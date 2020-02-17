Global Epoxy Coatings Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Epoxy Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Construction is the largest application of epoxy coatings. The construction industry is driven by rising urbanization in Asia-Pacific and RoW, which has resulted in increased demand for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure. Low interest rates on housing loans are also responsible for increase in the demand for new houses, eventually driving the construction application of epoxy coatings.

The drivers identified for the epoxy coatings market are growth in application areas, increased demand for waterborne epoxy coatings, and growing demand from developing nations.

The powder-based technology of epoxy coatings is growing at the highest rate among all the technologies of epoxy coatings. The demand for epoxy powder-based coatings is expected to increase in the future owing to their non-VOC emission properties, thus providing high growth opportunity to the overall epoxy coatings market.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Epoxy Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Epoxy Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Akzonobel

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Tikkurila

Berger Paints

Epoxy Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Solvent borne

Waterborne

Powder-based

Epoxy Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Transportation

General Industrial

Epoxy Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Epoxy Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

