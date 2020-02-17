Global FMCG Packaging Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global FMCG Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Packaging enables effective communication between the brand owners and consumers via logos, colors, product information, images, and graphics.

The increasing demand from the e-commerce industry is a crucial factor that will likely compel the prospects for market growth during the forecast period. The crucial importance of differentiated packaging, which adds critical value to the product and plays a major role in influencing consumers preference, is another major factor with an impact on the market. The market is witnessing increased technological advancements, and has a lot of potential to develop in the future with manufacturers engaging in providing products that meet the requirements of the customers.

In 2017, the global FMCG Packaging market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the FMCG Packaging market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of FMCG Packaging in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of FMCG Packaging in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global FMCG Packaging market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of FMCG Packaging include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the FMCG Packaging include

Amcor

Ball

Berry Global

Crown Holdings

Tetra Pak

WestRock

Graham Packaging

Reynolds Group Holdings

Market Size Split by Type

Paperboard

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Market Size Split by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care Industry

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global FMCG Packaging market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of FMCG Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global FMCG Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FMCG Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of FMCG Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of FMCG Packaging market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

