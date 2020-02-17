Global Industrial Robotics Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Industrial Robotics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Industrial robots can be classified into many types such as material handling, welding, assembling, painting, and for other purposes based on their area of application. Major demand will increase from companies in sectors such as automotive, electrical and electronics, chemicals, food and beverages (F&B), and industrial machinery.

In terms of geography, APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial robotics market between 2018 and 2023. The key driver the industrial robotics market is the low cost of production, enabling various manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in APAC, especially in countries such as China, Korea, and India. Automating the plant capabilities is another key trend adopted by manufacturers, which has boosted the demand for industrial robots in the APAC region.

This report presents the worldwide Industrial Robotics market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

FANUC(Japan)

KUKA(Germany)

ABB(Switzerland)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi(Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Comau(Italy)

EPSON Robots(Japan)

Staubli(Switzerland)

Omron Adept Technologies(US)

DENSO Robotics(Japan)

OTC Daihen(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

Toshiba(Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

Yamaha(Japan)

Universal Robots(Denmark)

Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

Robostar(Korea)

Star Seiki(Japan)

CLOOS(Germany)

IGM(Australia)

Industrial Robotics Breakdown Data by Type

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

Industrial Robotics Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Others

Industrial Robotics Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

