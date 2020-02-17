Global Light Olefins Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Light Olefins Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Light olefins are derived by hydrocracking of hydrocarbons under high temperature.

The major driver of the global light olefins market is the shifting focus of the consumers towards the plastic goods over conventional items such as wood, metals, steel, and others due to reduction in the cost of energy and raw material for the production of light olefins. Furthermore, the excellent conversion of light olefins from methanol is another factor driving the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Shell

Petrochina

Reliance Industries

Sinopec

DowDupont

ExxonMobil

Gazprom

Saudi Aramco

BASF

Honeywell

Light Olefins Breakdown Data by Type

Ethylene

Propylene

Light Olefins Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical Commodities

Refinery

Light Olefins Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Light Olefins Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

