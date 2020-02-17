Global Linear Motor Market Outlook 2019-2025 Aerotech Inc., ETEL S.A., Moog Inc., KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH

Linear Motor Market – Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the linear motor market at the global and regional level. The report provides analysis over the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes all the major trends and services playing a key role in the growth of the linear motor market during 2018 to 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the linear motor market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the market’s growth throughout the research study in terms of value and volume (US$ Mn & Units ) across various geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides an extensive view of the global linear motor market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis has also been provided to understand the competitive scenario in the market. The study incorporates a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the market segments based on design, sales channel, axis, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to provide a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the linear motor market, every geographic region mentioned in the report is provided with an attractiveness analysis.

A market overview chapter in the report explains the market trends and dynamics, which include the drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the current and future linear motor market. A global market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies adopted by leaders in the linear motor market. The market introduction chapter assists in gaining an idea of different trends and services related to linear motors along with their design, sales channels, axis, and applications.

Global Linear Motor Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global linear motor market by segmenting the market based on design into flat-bed, U-channel, and cylindrical. In terms of sales channel, the market has been classified into direct OEMs, direct system integrators, and Distributors. Based on axis, the linear motor market has been segmented into single-axis and multi-axis. In terms of application, the linear motor market has been categorized into electronics and& assembly, food and& beverage, medical and& scientific, metrology, flat panel display, machine tools – metal forming and& metal cutting, packaging and& labeling, printing, robotics, Non-industrial application, semiconductor, and others. The report provides a detailed region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the linear motor market and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at the micro and macro levels.

The report highlights the competitive scenario within the linear motor market, ranking all the major players according to key recent developments and their geographic presence. The insights on the linear motor market are a result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

The market in North America is bifurcated into the U.S. and the Rest of North America. Furthermore, the market in Europe is analyzed across Germany, the U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe. The linear motor market in Asia Pacific has been analyzed across China, South Korea, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the G.C.C. countries, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and the Rest of South America. The report provides all the strategic information and the insights required to understand the linear motor market along with its design, sales channel, axis, and applications according to the various geographical regions mentioned above.

Global Linear Motor Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred to. Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the linear market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Linear Motor Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global linear motor market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & research and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the linear motor market are Aerotech Inc., ETEL S.A., Moog Inc., KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kollmorgen Corporation, NTI AG LinMot, PiezoMotor Uppsala AB, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The linear motor market has been segmented as follows:

Global Linear Motor Market

By Design

Flat-bed

U-channel

Cylindrical

By Sales Channel

Direct OEM

Direct System integrator

Distributors

By Axis

Single-axis

Multi-axis

By Application

Electronics and Assembly

Food and Beverage

Medical and Scientific

Metrology

Flat Panel Display

Machine Tools – Metal Forming and Metal Cutting

Packaging and Labeling

Printing, Robotics

Non-industrial Application

Semiconductor

Others

By Geography