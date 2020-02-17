Global Luxury Yacht Market Shipment, Analysis and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Luxury Yacht Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Yachts with length greater than 79 feet are known as luxury yachts. They are mainly used for recreational purposes which are equipped with modern convenience features such as ACs, TV, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, autopilot, and reliable power generating systems.

The consumption volume of luxury yacht is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of luxury yacht market might be slightly slow. But it is surely forecasted that the market of luxury yacht is still promising.

The global sales of luxury yacht were 375 in 2015, down from 412 in 2014. And the older book in 2015 was 734 units, stayed almost the same as the year of 2014. The current average sizing trend is in the 100-150 ft category, which is the major market for the average owner. Current trend shows a diminishing preference to 100-149 ft yachts (now 35.15% of GOB), growth in 79-99 ft (38.42%), and a static condition in the 150 ft+ market.

Due to the high technology level and market requirements in the developed countries, the market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Azimut/Benetti, Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo and so on.

The global Luxury Yacht market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Azimut/Benetti

Ferretti Group

Sanlorenzo

Sunseeker

Feadship

Lrssen

Princess Yachts

Amels / Damen

Heesen Yachts

Horizon

Westport

Oceanco

Trinity Yachts

Fipa Group

Overmarine

Perini Navi

Palmer Johnson

Cerri – Baglietto

Christensen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Motor Luxury Yachts

Sailing Luxury Yachts

Segment by Application

Private Use

Commercial Use

Special Use

