Global Washing powder Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Washing powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report studies the global market size of Washing powder in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Washing powder in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Washing powder market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Washing powder is the solid detergent (cleaning agent) that is used to launder clothing. Washing powder usually contains enzymes such as proteases and amylases which clean by breaking down dirt molecules.

The opportunities are the broadening downstream applications and marketing channel improving.

The price of washing powder is cheaper than liquid detergent, and the washing powder is widely used in some developing countries, although they are not popular in Europe and American developed countries.

The threats include the rising demand for product quality and some regions prefer the liquid detergent. The widely use of liquid detergent is bad for the washing powder market.

Environment will be polluted by using the phosphorus washing powder to waste water, some countries and regions have banned the usage of phosphorus washing powder.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Washing powder market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Washing powder include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Washing powder include

P&G

Unilever

Henkel

Liby

Kao

Nice

Church & Dwight

Lion

Clorox

NaFine

Lam Soon

Nirma

White Cat

Market Size Split by Type

Non-phosphorus

Phosphorus

Market Size Split by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

