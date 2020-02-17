Global Water Desalination Equipment Market States and Outlook

Shortage of water is the biggest problem across the globe and is only estimated to grow bigger in the forthcoming years. Governments of all developed as well as developing countries have been devising ways, including water desalination to curtail water problems. Water desalination is the process of removing salts from water in order to make it suitable for use in the desired application. As per a report by the United Nation Water, there are at present more than 16,000 desalination plants across the globe, with the net global operating capacity of nearly 70 million cubic meters per day.

The cost of desalination is decided based on the degree of salinity in the water. The international companies operating in the global water desalination equipment market buy or sell water rights at a high bid. Dry countries such as the UAE and Australia are important destinations for companies in the water desalination equipment market.

The report presents a detailed overview of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that exist in the market. It offers qualitative and quantitative insights into competitive landscape, which has been calculated using analytical tools such as market attractiveness analysis, competitive overview, and Porter’s five forces analysis. It also provides key players’ profile and their market share. Furthermore, new market entrants stand to benefit from a list of recommendations that forms a part of the report.

Overview of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market

The rising global population and their unmet water demands are the key drivers of the global water desalination equipment market. Climate change is leading to disturbance in water cycle, which is leading to water scarcity. Moreover, water finds usage in various industrial applications. Hence, the demand for water increases with rapid industrial development. All these factors are boosting the growth of the global water desalination equipment market.

Desalination is an energy-intensive water treatment technology and consumes at least 75.2 TWh per year, which is almost 0.4% of global electricity consumption. The high requirement of energy for desalination incurs high cost. Moreover, development of desalination paraphernalia also requires huge capital investment. These factors are acting as restraints on the growth of the global water desalination equipment market. However, rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe will open new avenues for the growth of the global water desalination equipment market.

Based on technology, the global water desalination equipment market can be broadly categorized into distillation processes and membrane processes. On a similar basis, the distillation process is sub-segmented into multi-effect evaporation, multi-stage flash, and vapor compression. Multi-stage flash units are widely used in the Middle East and Africa region and represent approximately 40-45% of total world’s desalination capacity.

Globally, the MEA has the highest demand for desalination of water due to growing demand from countries with extreme water scarcity such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. In Asia Pacific, India and China will exhibit high demand for water desalination equipment owing to increasing water demand because of industrialization and urbanization.

Companies Mentioned in the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market

The key players in the global water desalination equipment market are Septech, Metito, Genesis Water Technologies, General Electrics, Doosan Heavy Industries and Co., IVRCL Limited, and Hyflux Ltd.