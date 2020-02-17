Horizontal Split Casing Pumps Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities 2019-2025
A type of centrifugal pump, in which the casing is split into two separate chambers.
Global Horizontal Split Casing Pumps Market is projected to witness growth at robust CAGR during 2018-2023 owing to growing demand for dual drive pumps to reduce downtime, increasing demand for compact & less floor space pumps globally, increasing demand for better efficiency & low operation cost pumps and growing investments in new product development and R&D activities.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
KSB
Kubota Pump
Kirloskar Brothers
Flowserve
GRUNDFOS
Watson-Marlow
Gardner Denver
Shanghai Kai Quan Pump
Sulzer
PSG Dover
Horizontal Split Casing Pumps Breakdown Data by Type
Iron
Steel
Horizontal Split Casing Pumps Breakdown Data by Application
Agriculture & Lift Irrigation
Building Services
Power
Water & Waste Water
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Horizontal Split Casing Pumps Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Horizontal Split Casing Pumps Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Horizontal Split Casing Pumps status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Horizontal Split Casing Pumps manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
